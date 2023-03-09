Traders Purchase Large Volume of THOR Industries Put Options (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,656 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 1,753 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 703.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

