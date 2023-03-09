Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Critical Contrast

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reborn Coffee and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.11%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than BT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.61 -$3.44 million N/A N/A BT Brands $8.45 million 1.59 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -52.13

BT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats BT Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee



Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About BT Brands



BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

