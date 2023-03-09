Head to Head Comparison: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) vs. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satellogic and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 64.07 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $307.23 million 1.12 $3.21 million ($0.88) -4.15

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Satellogic and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Satellogic currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems -25.69% -119.31% -16.52%

Summary

Casa Systems beats Satellogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

(Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Casa Systems

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.