Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of First Horizon Call Options (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,046 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 373% compared to the typical volume of 2,124 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

