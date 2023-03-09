Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 41,943 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,149 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

