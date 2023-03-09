Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 45,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,755 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

