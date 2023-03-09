Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Decreases By 5.1%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,139,399 shares of company stock worth $2,341,446. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

