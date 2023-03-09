Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

