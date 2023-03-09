Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Declines By 5.2%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,804,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,804,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,591 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.