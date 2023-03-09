Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Drops By 5.2%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

