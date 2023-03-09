Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

