Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

