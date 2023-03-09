Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.
About Close Brothers Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.