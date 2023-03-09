Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head to Head Review

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $22.99 billion 0.48 $1.34 billion $2.51 8.47 Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million ($0.10) -9.07

Profitability

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 5.81% 22.07% 8.15% Augusta Gold N/A -31.53% -15.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 2 4 7 0 2.38 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $22.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Augusta Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 285.67%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Augusta Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

