Comparing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime 21.36% 218.11% 9.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Navios Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime $585.82 million 0.07 $116.69 million $3.34 0.78

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

OceanPal has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OceanPal and Navios Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime beats OceanPal on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.