Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $37.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.77 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

