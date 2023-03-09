JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) to Overweight

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NSK Stock Performance

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. NSK has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Featured Articles

