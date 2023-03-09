JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) to Overweight

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NSK Stock Performance

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. NSK has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

