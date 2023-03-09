Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

MYBUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.52.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.61 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.