Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $207.80

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Generac Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

