Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

