Raymond James Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

