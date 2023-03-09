Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $41.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

