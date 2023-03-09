Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SECYF. National Bank Financial downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 3.8 %

SECYF stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

