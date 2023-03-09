Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of SECYF opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.
