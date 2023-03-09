JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 530

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $582.40.

Rightmove Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

