Stifel Nicolaus Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

