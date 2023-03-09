Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 602 at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTMVY. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.50) to GBX 490 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $582.40.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

