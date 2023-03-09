SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

