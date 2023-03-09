St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Raised to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,430 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,382.50.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.