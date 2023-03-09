National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.98 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.