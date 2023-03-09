Desjardins Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.38%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

