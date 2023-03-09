Haleon (LON:HLN) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 324.15 ($3.90) on Monday. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The company has a market capitalization of £29.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

