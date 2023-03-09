JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTEC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,480.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.95. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

