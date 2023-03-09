Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 265 ($3.19).

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON:CNE opened at GBX 250 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £787.68 million, a PE ratio of 174.83, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.40.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

