Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.56) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.59).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 105.15 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.09. The company has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 107.20 ($1.29).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,452.02). In other news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,759.02). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,039.10 ($2,452.02). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,208,113. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

