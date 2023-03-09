FD Technologies’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
FD Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,924 ($23.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,553.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,487.65. FD Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($31.51). The firm has a market cap of £539.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5,830.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About FD Technologies
Further Reading
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.