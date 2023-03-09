FD Technologies’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FD Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,924 ($23.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,553.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,487.65. FD Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($31.51). The firm has a market cap of £539.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5,830.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

