H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 457 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,389.47 and a beta of 0.78. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.13).

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

