JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.78) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.83) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.26).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

LON AV opened at GBX 450.10 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,079.09, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.61. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.29).

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

Aviva Company Profile

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,213 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,593.03). 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.