Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.09) on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £271.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,267.50, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27.

In other dotdigital Group news, insider Alistair Gurney acquired 27,000 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,110 ($30,194.81). 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

