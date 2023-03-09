Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

DUKE stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.20. The company has a market cap of £138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.31. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.50 ($0.52).

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

About Duke Royalty

(Get Rating)

See Also

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.