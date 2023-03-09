Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Duke Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %
DUKE stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.20. The company has a market cap of £138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.31. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.50 ($0.52).
About Duke Royalty
See Also
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.