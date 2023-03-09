Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greggs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,712.50 ($32.62).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,696 ($32.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,633.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,262.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,820 ($33.91). The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,344.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

