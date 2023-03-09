B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($5.53).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.71) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 499.38 ($6.00).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 498.70 ($6.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.28. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 588.52 ($7.08).

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 2,564.10%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,220.78). Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

