Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 825 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.
BEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.46) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).
Beazley Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 621.50 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 377.80 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 662.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 633.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
Further Reading
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.