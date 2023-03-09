Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 825 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.46) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Beazley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 621.50 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 377.80 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 662.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 633.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($596,536.80). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

