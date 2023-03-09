Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.62) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.03).

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:FRES opened at GBX 713.60 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 846.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 807.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 637.20 ($7.66) and a one year high of GBX 996.80 ($11.99). The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,642.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

