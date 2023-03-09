Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at £149.30 ($179.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 919.55. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.25 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.80 ($2.69). The firm has a market cap of £58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

