Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 324.15 ($3.90) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The company has a market cap of £29.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,161.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.58.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

