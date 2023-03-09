Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.80) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

GFM opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,032.73 and a beta of 1.03.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.