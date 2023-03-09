Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,728 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,870.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,843.43. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83). The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,147.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.