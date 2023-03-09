AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 23.26 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,163.00 and a beta of 2.54. AFC Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.99 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.15 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

About AFC Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.