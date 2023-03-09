Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $766.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

