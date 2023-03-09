AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £130 ($156.33) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.90) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £119.05 ($143.16).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £108.22 ($130.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,148.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is £111.60 and its 200 day moving average is £107.99. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,810 ($105.94) and a 1 year high of £118.86 ($142.93).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

